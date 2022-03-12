Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,621.25% and a negative return on equity of 53.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

Capricor Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.18. 181,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,985. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $100.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 5.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

