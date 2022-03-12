CAPROCK Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.29.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $96.57. 15,117,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,678,197. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.