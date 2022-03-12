CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises about 0.9% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $11,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,863,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGV traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $74.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,985. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.25. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $71.29 and a 12-month high of $88.85.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.