CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 604 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,889 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.47. 4,798,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,029,528. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $135.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.