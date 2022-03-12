CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 17,454 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 308,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,454 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,546,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,225,000 after purchasing an additional 725,796 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 795,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 214,760 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.39. 37,817,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,683,719. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.91. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of -42.19 and a beta of 5.73. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $598,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,118. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

