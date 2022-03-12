CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes $3.83 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,141,000 after purchasing an additional 275,780 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,944,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.32.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $2,224,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 133,717 shares of company stock worth $20,884,949. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $153.62. 624,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $120.04 and a 52 week high of $171.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

