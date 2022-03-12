Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,797 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 37.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $55,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.33.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $905,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $4,064,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,731,538 shares of company stock worth $155,796,305 over the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.