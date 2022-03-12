Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 1,536 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vericel were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kopp Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 549,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 197,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 112,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 67,439 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 21,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vericel alerts:

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $33.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -199.94 and a beta of 1.92. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.79.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.