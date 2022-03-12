Captrust Financial Advisors Has $106,000 Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in LGI Homes were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,951,000 after acquiring an additional 60,088 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,886,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGIH stock opened at $118.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.99 and its 200-day moving average is $141.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.60. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.83 and a twelve month high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.80.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

