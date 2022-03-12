Captrust Financial Advisors Has $124,000 Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) by 19,578.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amyris were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMRS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amyris in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amyris in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Amyris in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amyris alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS opened at $4.09 on Friday. Amyris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amyris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

About Amyris (Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.