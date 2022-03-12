Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $179.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.80 and its 200 day moving average is $187.33. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.44 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

