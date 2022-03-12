Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $112,000 Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $300,000.

COWZ stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.28.

