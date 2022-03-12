Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 694 Shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,531 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management owned about 0.64% of Union Bankshares worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 23,700.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 105.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 81.8% during the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Union Bankshares news, CEO David Scott Silverman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $31,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UNB traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.55. 1,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702. Union Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $37.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61. The stock has a market cap of $137.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 16.10%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

