Cardinal Capital Management Has $4.10 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cardinal Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Biogen by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,294,000 after acquiring an additional 51,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Biogen by 113.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after acquiring an additional 399,310 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.67. The stock had a trading volume of 787,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,322. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.94 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.79.

Biogen Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.