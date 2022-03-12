Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 1,822 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 878,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,111. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2113 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.10%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

