Cardinal Capital Management Takes $2.07 Million Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of TTE traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,928,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,034. The firm has a market cap of $129.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $60.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.73%.
A number of analysts have commented on TTE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. AlphaValue raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.
About TotalEnergies (Get Rating)
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TotalEnergies (TTE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.