Cardinal Capital Management Takes $2.07 Million Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTE traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,928,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,034. The firm has a market cap of $129.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $60.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.73%.

A number of analysts have commented on TTE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. AlphaValue raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

