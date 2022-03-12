CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of CTRE opened at $17.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.87. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.14.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 143.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 12.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 41.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth about $542,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 92,781.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 34,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 2,320.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,336,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,148,000 after buying an additional 1,280,823 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

