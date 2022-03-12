Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Stock Position Raised by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 63,645 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at $1,719,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 31.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at $864,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

NYSE CCL opened at $17.21 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.07.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

