Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.810-$8.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.56 billion-$3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion.Carter’s also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.250-$1.350 EPS.

Carter’s stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRI shares. StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush raised Carter’s from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 349.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 86,955 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carter’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.