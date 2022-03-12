Castle (CSTL) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. In the last week, Castle has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Castle coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Castle has a total market cap of $14,868.56 and approximately $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.53 or 0.00251919 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012600 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004729 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000793 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00034653 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.19 or 0.00713829 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.