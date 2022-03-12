CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the February 13th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,651,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CAVR traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.02. 5,964,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,814. CAVU Resources has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

Get CAVU Resources alerts:

About CAVU Resources (Get Rating)

CAVU Resources, Inc is a holding company, which focuses on acquiring companies that have cannabis related technologies, controlled environmental growth facilities and well managed farms. The company was founded on August 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CAVU Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVU Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.