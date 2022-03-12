CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the February 13th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,651,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CAVR traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.02. 5,964,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,814. CAVU Resources has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.
About CAVU Resources (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CAVU Resources (CAVR)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for CAVU Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVU Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.