CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.990-$2.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBZ. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut CBIZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

NYSE CBZ traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.72. 190,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.72. CBIZ has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $41.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average of $36.89.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.76 million. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBIZ will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $307,855.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CBIZ by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in CBIZ by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CBIZ by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 254.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

