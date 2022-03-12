CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 281,300 shares, a growth of 1,428.8% from the February 13th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,813.0 days.
Shares of CDHSF opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $0.81.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile (Get Rating)
