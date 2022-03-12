Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
CLRB has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ CLRB opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.48. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76.
About Cellectar Biosciences (Get Rating)
Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.