Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CLRB has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.48. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 93,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

