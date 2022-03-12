CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.46

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.46 and traded as high as $2.60. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 4,597,124 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

