Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 119.67 ($1.57).

CEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 106 ($1.39) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.47) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Centamin alerts:

In other Centamin news, insider Mark Bankes purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £25,230 ($33,058.18).

CEY stock opened at GBX 103.35 ($1.35) on Friday. Centamin has a 12 month low of GBX 80.42 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 123.65 ($1.62). The firm has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 11.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 94.14.

About Centamin (Get Rating)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.