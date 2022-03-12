Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPYYY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Centrica from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.31.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51. Centrica has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $4.29.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

