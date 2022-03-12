Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 6,913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 174,503 shares.The stock last traded at $51.11 and had previously closed at $47.49.

The basic materials company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $5.34. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 24.88%.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

LEU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital lowered Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $477,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,080 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 106.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $556.47 million, a P/E ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 2.43.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.