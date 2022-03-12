CertiK Price Reaches $1.12 on Exchanges (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $79.30 million and $18.18 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00002875 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00046872 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.18 or 0.06587985 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,060.79 or 0.99927726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00041803 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 70,566,882 coins. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.