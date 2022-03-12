CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at BMO Capital Markets

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.90 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.13.

Shares of CESDF opened at $2.20 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

