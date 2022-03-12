Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 278,813 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 24,877.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 254,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 253,754 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 256,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 191,967 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 259,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 159,308 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 150,365 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESPR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

ESPR stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.60. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.89) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

