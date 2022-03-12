Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COTY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Coty by 1,019.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,831,000 after buying an additional 10,639,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 11.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,284,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Coty by 38.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,639,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,614 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Coty by 16.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,884,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Coty by 74.6% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 4,887,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.29 and a beta of 2.49. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bretten Gordon Von purchased 12,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $97,525.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Coty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.