Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in UWM were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UWM by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,617 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in UWM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,364,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UWM by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 350,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in UWM by 2,645.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 706,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in UWM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

In other UWM news, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $30,251.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $33,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,867 shares of company stock valued at $94,708 over the last 90 days.

UWMC stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.94. UWM Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). UWM had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 24.62%. On average, research analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on UWMC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

