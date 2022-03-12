Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $200,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 363.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $241,000.

NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $173.70 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $164.86 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.18.

