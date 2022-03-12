Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,517 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,079 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 12.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 20.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN opened at $5.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.24.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

