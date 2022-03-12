Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,941,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,326,531,000 after purchasing an additional 69,802 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,631,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,676 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,116 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,488,000 after purchasing an additional 596,174 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $175.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.67. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.13.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

