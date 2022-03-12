Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. develops, manufactures, licenses and markets proprietary rapid diagnostic tests in the growing $5 billion point-of-care testing market. Chembio’s two FDA PMA-approved, CLIA-waived, rapid HIV tests are marketed in the U.S. by a third party company. Chembio markets its HIV STAT-PAK line of rapid HIV tests internationally to government and donor-funded programs directly and through distributors. Chembio also has rapid tests for veterinary tuberculosis and chagas disease. In 2007 Chembio received a U.S. patent for its Dual Path Platform technology which has significant advantages over lateral-flow technologies. This technology is providing Chembio with a significant pipeline of business opportunities for the development and manufacture of new products based on DPP. Chembio is licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as the U. S. Department of Agriculture, and is certified for the global market under the International Standards Organization directive 13.485. “

NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.68. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.24). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 89.24% and a negative net margin of 70.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEMI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 2,264.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 32,037 shares during the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

