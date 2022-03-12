ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $23.72 on Thursday. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.90.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 408.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,045,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 246.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 254,367 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,399,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 1,389.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 537,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,563,000 after buying an additional 578,950 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.