Cheryl Wood Buys 1,695 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) EVP Cheryl Wood acquired 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $23,374.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRST opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $16.54.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Primis Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Primis Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Primis Financial by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Primis Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 370,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Primis Financial by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Primis Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

