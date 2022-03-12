Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Price Target Increased to C$24.50 by Analysts at Cormark

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CHW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on Chesswood Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chesswood Group to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

Chesswood Group stock opened at C$14.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a current ratio of 40.80. The firm has a market cap of C$247.77 million and a P/E ratio of 11.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.37. Chesswood Group has a 52 week low of C$9.08 and a 52 week high of C$14.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.11%.

In other Chesswood Group news, Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total value of C$137,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$274,340.30.

About Chesswood Group (Get Rating)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.