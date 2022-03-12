CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 145 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 2.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 3.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 1.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.65, for a total transaction of $607,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total value of $965,311.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,956 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.75.

Shares of ABMD opened at $286.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.24, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.53 and a 200 day moving average of $330.52. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.27 and a 12 month high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. Abiomed’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

