CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys New Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,100 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBBY. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

In other news, EVP Gregg A. Melnick bought 7,195 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $99,434.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO John R. Hartmann bought 6,667 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $100,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $475,490 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

