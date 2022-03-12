CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Makes New $277,000 Investment in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

BOOT stock opened at $87.65 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average of $101.97. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.93.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

BOOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.83.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

