CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Makes New $362,000 Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 212,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,036,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 93,870.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.6% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at about $2,763,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $83.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.54. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

