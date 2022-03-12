CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

LHX stock opened at $250.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.06 and a one year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.