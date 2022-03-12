Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $494.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) will post $494.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $493.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $495.30 million. Chico’s FAS reported sales of $387.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHS shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 1,469.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,855,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,018 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 38.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,660,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,340,000 after buying an additional 720,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1,432.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 702,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 656,663 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.04. 1,941,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,116. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $495.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.52. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

