China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Short Interest Update

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, a growth of 135.6% from the February 13th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China HGS Real Estate in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGSH opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. China HGS Real Estate has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGSH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China HGS Real Estate during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of China HGS Real Estate by 139.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 33,231 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of China HGS Real Estate by 24.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of China HGS Real Estate during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in real estate development, primarily in the construction and sale of residential apartments, car parks, and commercial properties. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden, and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

