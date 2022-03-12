China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Short Interest Update

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, a growth of 135.6% from the February 13th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China HGS Real Estate in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:HGSH opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. China HGS Real Estate has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.08.
About China HGS Real Estate (Get Rating)
China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in real estate development, primarily in the construction and sale of residential apartments, car parks, and commercial properties. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden, and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China HGS Real Estate (HGSH)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for China HGS Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China HGS Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.