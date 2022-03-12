Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at CIBC

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$15.75 to C$16.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CHP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.84.

TSE CHP.UN opened at C$15.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.14 billion and a PE ratio of 224.29. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a one year low of C$13.14 and a one year high of C$15.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

