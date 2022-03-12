Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $58.86

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.86 and last traded at $59.14, with a volume of 2410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.14.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $849.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.36 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 36.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 144.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

