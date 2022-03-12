Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CING remained flat at $$1.19 during trading on Friday. 17,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,916. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.85. Cingulate has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cingulate stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Cingulate at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CING. Aegis began coverage on shares of Cingulate in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Cingulate in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Cingulate Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release(TM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of pharmaceutical products. Cingulate Inc is based in KANSAS CITY, Kan.

